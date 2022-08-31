Police stations in Kashmir to go online to cut time in passport verification

Srinagar: To cut down the time in getting security clearance, the Regional Passport Office (RPO) in Srinagar is connecting the passport office with all the police stations across Kashmir through an online system.
A top official said that on September 1, top officials of the External Affairs Ministry would inaugurate the pilot project conceived by RPO Srinagar B B Nagar from the Ganderbal district.
Similarly, a project has been put in place in Leh where authorities are awaiting for the Ladakh Police’s online app to go live.
Under Nagar, who is moving back to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), his parent department, on Wednesday, the RPO Srinagar received the best passport office award in the country.
He was appreciated for promoting innovative work culture which involved reducing the time for the applicant’s first appointment from 35 days to just a single day.
He has pursued nearly 400 plus cases pending in courts and got them cleared to issue passports to the aggrieved applicants.
Over 1 lakh Hajjis were issued passports on priority during Nagar’s tenure from December 18, 2017.
He even brought a transparent work culture to the RPO by establishing a public redressal system, CCTV with audio, and giving the public direct access to the officers.
He even established three POSPKs in J&K.
Nagar thanked the Special DGP CID R R Swain and SSP Zahid Manhas for their cooperation during his tenure and especially in the pilot project being started in the Ganderbal district.
He asked the people to get in touch with the official contact of RPO Kashmir and Ladakh on 9419050590.
The Ministry of External Affairs has assigned the additional charge of Regional Passport Officer (RPO) Kashmir division and Ladakh to RPO Jammu Nishith Kumar Shil as Nagar is moving back to his parent department.
Shil, a 2008 batch AIS officer, who has already been holding the charge of Passport Officer, Jammu division and Regional Director of Regional Office, ICCR, J&K, and Ladakh, assumed the charge of RPO Srinagar with effect from Wednesday till the appointment of a regular incumbent or until further orders. KDC