Police stations in Kashmir to go online to cut time in passport verification

Srinagar: To cut down the time in getting security clearance, the Regional Passport Office (RPO) in Srinagar is connecting the passport office with all the police stations across Kashmir through an online system.

A top official said that on September 1, top officials of the External Affairs Ministry would inaugurate the pilot project conceived by RPO Srinagar B B Nagar from the Ganderbal district.

Similarly, a project has been put in place in Leh where authorities are awaiting for the Ladakh Police’s online app to go live.

Under Nagar, who is moving back to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), his parent department, on Wednesday, the RPO Srinagar received the best passport office award in the country.

He was appreciated for promoting innovative work culture which involved reducing the time for the applicant’s first appointment from 35 days to just a single day.