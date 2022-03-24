Police to attach properties of those providing shelter to militants

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday warned that properties of people providing shelter to militants or their associates will be attached under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

"Process has started for attachment of some immovable properties which have been used for purpose of militancy as per section 2(g) & 25 of ULP Act. Don't give shelter or harbour militants/associates. Legal action will be supplemented by property attachments as per law," Srinagar police posted on its official Twitter handle. The police said properties will be attached as per the law apart from legal action in such cases.