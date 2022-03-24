Police to attach properties of those providing shelter to militants

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday warned that properties of people providing shelter to militants or their associates will be attached under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).
"Process has started for attachment of some immovable properties which have been used for purpose of militancy as per section 2(g) & 25 of ULP Act. Don't give shelter or harbour militants/associates. Legal action will be supplemented by property attachments as per law," Srinagar police posted on its official Twitter handle. The police said properties will be attached as per the law apart from legal action in such cases.
SSP, Srinagar, Rakesh Balwal told some reporters that the houses where encounters took place, and houses where militants took shelter and planned attacks on the security forces and the civilians will be attached.
"So far, during 2020-2021, over one dozen such houses have been identified in downtown, Soura, Pantha Chowk, Batmaloo, Nowgam, Harwan etc," he said. The process of attachment of such properties is being started from Srinagar district in the Valley.
GK adds: A senior officer said that after attachment of property, 19 UAPA will be invoked. “Section 19- Punishment for harbouring, etc—Whoever voluntarily harbours or conceals, or attempts to harbour or conceal any person knowing that such person is a terrorist shall be punishable with imprisonment for a term which shall not be less than three years but which may extend to imprisonment for life, and shall also be liable to fine,” the officer explained.
Senior Superintendent of Police, Srinagar Rakesh Balwal told Greater Kashmir that even the property of any person, where a grenade was kept or from where it was recovered would be attached.
“While a number of terrorists belonging to different terror outfits are getting neutralised in the sustained anti-terror operations, the handlers are using motor vehicles, residential houses and the proceeds of terrorists for furthering their evil designs,” he said adding that movables which include number of bikes, cars have already been seized.
In February last year, a total of 61 vehicles, 5 houses, 6 shops, besides land and cash were subsequently seized or attached under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. The properties included that of separatist leaders and their associates. The permission was granted in 46 cases to restrict the terror activities.
SSP Srinagar has urged the people not to harbour militants and keep a strict vigil on their children. “Time and again we are urging the people to desist from harbouring terrorists,” he said. “We urge them not allow terrorists and their associates anymore,” the SSP said.
(WITH INPUTS FROM SHABIR IBN YUSUF)