Police vehicle attacked in Saida Kadal

Srinagar: Militants opened fire on a police vehicle in Saida Kadal area of Srinagar city, police said.

Police said that militants fired upon the vehicle. The area of incident falls under the jurisdiction of Police Station Rainawari. “They fired from a distance and there was no loss of life or any injury,” police said. “The area has been cordoned off to track down the assailants,” police said.

The attack spread panic in the area and people left for safer places. Searches were underway when this report was filed.