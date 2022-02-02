Police warn against uploading victim’s photos on social media

Srinagar: Police on Wednesday urged the people not to upload pictures of the acid attack victim on social media websites and warned of action in case of non-compliance.
Cyber Cell of J&K Police issued a warning through a tweet after observing that victim’s pictures were being uploaded on social media websites.
“It has come to notice that some social media users and page admins are uploading photographs of yesterday’s acid attack victim on social media platforms. These people are advised to refrain from posting and sharing such content,” read the advisory.
“Anybody found involved in this act will be strictly dealt with under law. Police have taken cognizance of the matter,” tweet further read.