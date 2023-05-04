Policeman injured in Bijbehara terror attack

Anantnag: A Policeman was injured when terrorists opened fire at a Police check post in Bijbehara area of south Kashmir's Anantnag district on Thursday evening.
A Police official said that at around 8:40 pm, militants attacked a check post party in the Bijbehara area.
He said that in the attack a Policeman suffered injuries in his legs.
The official said that the injured policeman was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.
He identified him as Muhammad Ramzan.
Meanwhile, a massive Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) was launched to nab the attackers.