Policeman injured in Bijbehara terror attack

Anantnag: A Policeman was injured when terrorists opened fire at a Police check post in Bijbehara area of south Kashmir's Anantnag district on Thursday evening.

A Police official said that at around 8:40 pm, militants attacked a check post party in the Bijbehara area.

He said that in the attack a Policeman suffered injuries in his legs.

The official said that the injured policeman was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

He identified him as Muhammad Ramzan.

Meanwhile, a massive Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) was launched to nab the attackers.

