Srinagar: A Policeman sustained injuries in the exchange of fire in an encounter at Hoowra village in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district.

Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, Jammu and Kashmir Police (Kashmir Zone Police) wrote “#Encounter has started at Hoowra village of #Kulgam district. Police & Security Forces are on the job. One JKP personnel got injured (sic).”

“Operation in progress. Further details shall follow,” J&K Police tweeted.