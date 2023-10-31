Policeman shot dead in Baramulla

Srinagar: An off-duty policeman was shot dead at his home by terrorists in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Tuesday evening following which a manhunt was launched to nab the attackers.

Ghulam Muhammad Dar was critically injured in the attack and died of his injuries at a hospital.

This is the third targeted terror attack in the last three days in Kashmir.

“Terrorists fired at J&K Police personnel, Head Constable Ghulam Muhammad Dar of Wailoo, Kralpora in Baramulla at his residence. He was shifted to Sub District Hospital Tangmarg for treatment. His health condition is critical,” Kashmir Zone Police posted on X. “The injured policeman succumbed to his injuries and attained martyrdom. We pay our rich tributes to the martyr and stand by his family at this critical juncture. The area has been cordoned off. A search operation is going on.”

The incident took place at the Wailoo Kralpora area of Tangmarg in Baramulla on Tuesday evening.

The terrorists whose number is being investigated managed to flee from the spot.

An intense Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) was underway in the area when this report was being filed.

Police said that Dar had been shot from a point-blank range with an AK-47 rifle and had received five bullets.

Dar was posted in the District Police Lines (DPL), Srinagar, and has gone home on leave.

Police said he was shifted to a hospital but succumbed to his injuries.

The incident happened a day after a labourer from Uttar Pradesh was shot dead by terrorists in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

The back-to-back targeted killings highlight the ongoing security challenges faced in the region.