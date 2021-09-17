Policeman shot dead in Kulgam

Srinagar: In a hit and run attack, militants Friday evening shot dead a policeman in Kulgam district of southern Kashmir even as a hunt was launched to track the attackers.

Police identified the deceased as Bantu Sharma son of Nathaji. He was posted with district police Kulgam.

Police in a statement issued said: “Today at about 1800hrs Kulgam Police received information about a terror crime incident near Shamford School in Wanpoh area of Kulgam where terrorists had fired upon a Police personnel. Senior police officers reached at the terror crime spot.