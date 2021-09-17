Policeman shot dead in Kulgam

Srinagar: In a hit and run attack, militants Friday evening shot dead a policeman in Kulgam district of southern Kashmir even as a hunt was launched to track the attackers.
Police identified the deceased as Bantu Sharma son of Nathaji. He was posted with district police Kulgam.
Police in a statement issued said: “Today at about 1800hrs Kulgam Police received information about a terror crime incident near Shamford School in Wanpoh area of Kulgam where terrorists had fired upon a Police personnel. Senior police officers reached at the terror crime spot.
“Preliminary investigation has revealed that terrorists had fired indiscriminately upon Police personnel Bantu Sharma son of Trilokinath Sharma resident of Wanpoh Kulgam near Shamford School Wanpoh.
“In this terror incident, he had sustained grievous bullet injuries and was shifted to hospital for the treatment, where he succumbed to his injuries.
“Police has registered a case in this regard under relevant sections of law. Investigation is in progress and officers continue to work to establish the full circumstances of this terror crime. Area has been cordoned off and search in the area is going on.”