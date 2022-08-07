Policy paralysis, inefficiency snatch away ‘power’ from Kishtwar, Gurez

HUB OF POWER IN DARKNESS FOR LAST TWO DECADES

The story of Kishtwar too is not very different from that of Gurez yet here irony also lies in the fact that the district generates power for others and it, itself, reels in darkness. As per official sources, four transmission lines for Kishtwar were approved under PMRP-2004 at a cost of Rs 35 Cr. However, JKPTCL could not complete the 4 transmission lines including 132 kV Ramban to Khilani to Kishtwar Line in the last 18 years. The line went into arbitration with Turnkey Contractor, KEC.

“The other lines have been handed over to PGCIL for completion. It is truly shocking because Kishtwar is the hub of power generation but the JKPTCL and subsequent governments since 2004 have denied power to it and its citizens. The power supply to Kishtwar is being fed through a Single Circuit 132kV line constructed by NHPC for providing construction power to Dulhasti Hydro Electric Project. The line has a capacity of Just 80 MW whereas demand in the area is 140 MW. The people of Kishtwar have been suffering for want of reliable power over the last two decades. Besides whenever a fault occurs on the single circuit there is no other circuit to feed the area,” sources added.