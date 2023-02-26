Political leaders condemn targeted killing

Srinagar: Political leaders cutting across party lines including former chief ministers Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah and Ghulam Nabi Azad, former uion minister Saifuddin Soz and former minister Altaf Bukhari condemned the killings of the minority community members in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Sunday.

A statement of National Conference (NC) issued here said that the NC President Farooq Abdullah and Vice President Omar Abdullah Sunday condemned yet another targeted killing of a Kashmiri Pandit, Sanjay Sharma in Pulwama.

The NC president said, “I am deeply saddened to know about the barbaric killing of Sanjay. The bereaved family has my deepest sympathies and unwavering support. Words of condemnation and condolence ring hollow as do the assurances of the government on safeguarding the lives of people. This killing yet again raises the troubling question on the security apparatus and the law and order situation in Kashmir.”

Condemning the killing, the NC vice president said, “I am deeply saddened to hear of the demise of Sanjay Sharma of Achan, Pulwama. Sanjay was working as a bank security guard and was killed earlier today. I unequivocally condemn this attack and send my condolences to his loved ones.”