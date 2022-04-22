Political parties condemn militant attack

Jammu: Various political parties and individual politicians have condemned the militant attack at Sunjwan on Friday.
While expressing concern over the attempts to disrupt peace in the Jammu region ahead of the Prime Minister’s visit, they have also paid tributes to the CISF ASI who gave supreme sacrifice in the service of the nation during the encounter.
Apni Party president Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari said that peace and tranquillity were of utmost importance for the prosperity of Jammu and Kashmir.
He expressed his grief and sorrow on the incident in which an officer lost his life and at least nine others were injured during this encounter in the Sunjwan area of Jammu district early morning on Friday. Security forces had eliminated the two militants involved in the attack.
Apni Party leader said, “The violence and militancy have ruined the prosperity of the people of Jammu and Kashmir and it has drawn its worst impact on the social and economic fabric of the UT.”
He said that since the encounter took place just a couple of days ahead of the Prime Minister’s scheduled visit to the Samba district, it was a clear indication that the militants were hell-bent to destroy the peaceful atmosphere of J&K.
However, he said such incidents would not hinder the peace process in the UT. He expressed sympathy for the family of the deceased officer and those who were injured in the attack.
Bukhari appealed to the people of Jammu and Kashmir to maintain communal harmony and not allow incidents of violence to harm the mutual brotherhood.
J&K Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Ravinder Raina stated that the valiant security forces “foiled Pak-sponsored bid to disrupt peace in the Union Territory ahead of the Prime Minister’s visit on April 24.”
While speaking to media, Raina lauded the “valour displayed by the personnel of Jammu and Kashmir Police (JKP), CISF and other paramilitary forces for successful conduct of operation against the terrorists in Sunjwan Jammu this morning.”
"They have foiled Pakistan's bid to disrupt peace in J&K with exemplary bravery and courage. They have given a message that they will fail all conspiracies against the nation. They have always defeated such forces and will continue to do so in future. I salute their courage and pay solemn tributes to the martyr CISF ASI who made a supreme sacrifice in the service of the nation," he said.
JKPCC working president Raman Bhalla also condemned the militant attack. He referred to it as “the cowardly attempt of Pakistan to vitiate the peaceful atmosphere in Jammu division.” He criticized the NDA government’s foreign policy and described it as “a failure.”
Terming the attack as dastardly, Bhalla said that the violence had taken a heavy toll in terms of death and destruction, inflicting massive economic and social losses besides the irreparable loss of human lives. He also paid rich tributes to the officer martyred in the attack and conveyed his sympathies with the bereaved family.
He said it was time to show total solidarity with security forces to frustrate the designs of the enemy. Bhalla also visited Sunjwan to have first hand appraisal of the situation while interacting with prominent persons of the area.