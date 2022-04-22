Political parties condemn militant attack

Jammu: Various political parties and individual politicians have condemned the militant attack at Sunjwan on Friday.

While expressing concern over the attempts to disrupt peace in the Jammu region ahead of the Prime Minister’s visit, they have also paid tributes to the CISF ASI who gave supreme sacrifice in the service of the nation during the encounter.

Apni Party president Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari said that peace and tranquillity were of utmost importance for the prosperity of Jammu and Kashmir.

He expressed his grief and sorrow on the incident in which an officer lost his life and at least nine others were injured during this encounter in the Sunjwan area of Jammu district early morning on Friday. Security forces had eliminated the two militants involved in the attack.