Political parties creating divide among people: Azad

Jammu: Senior Congress leader and the former Chief Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad on Sunday, while accusing political parties of creating divide among the people, stated the militancy had affected all the communities in J&K.
Azad was addressing the gathering in a function organised by Jammu Bar Association at the Garden Estate Trikuta Nagar.
Referring to Kashmiri Pandits’ migration from Kashmir in early nineties following a spate of killings, Azad said, “Pakistan and the terrorism sponsored by it were responsible for the unfortunate turn of events in J&K. Kashmiri Pandits had suffered. However that spate affected all other communities in J&K also be it Hindus, Sikhs or Muslims. Kashmiris and Dogras all suffered.”
Kashmiri Pandits’ migration from the Valley has come into a sharp focus again following the screening of “The Kashmir Files.”
Asserting that secularism was the strength of the Indian nation, Azad stated that the political parties, however, would thrive by creating differences among people on different grounds.
“Who could be the best example of secularism other than the father of nation Mahatma Gandhi? To me he is an epitome of real secularism. He was a devout Hindu as well as secularist. When I say political parties create differences, it means no party is an exception. All political parties 24X7 indulge in creating a divide among people on the basis of religion, region, caste and creed. On this account, I cannot forgive even my own party. But this is the responsibility of members of the civil society that they should not allow these differences to seep in. Unity in diversity is our strength. All communities have to remain together. If some wrong has been committed, it has to be undone. Justice needs to be delivered to the victims, however, irrespective of their caste, creed or religion,” former Chief Minister said.
Former Chief Minister, following his much-hyped meeting with the AICC president Sonia Gandhi, had reached Jammu on Saturday on a two-day visit.
On Saturday evening, he met a number of delegations, individual party leaders, representatives of social and trade organisations. Interestingly, the Congress leaders, who met him, comprised his loyalists only. JKPCC office bearers, presumably on the right side of central leadership, continued to maintain distance from these meetings.
During the meetings with the Congress delegations, he exhorted the party leaders to reach out to people and make the party's presence felt at the grass-roots level.
He stated that all the leaders would have to contribute their bit to strengthen the party.
The function was attended by former Deputy Chief Minister Tara Chand, Dr Manohar Lal Sharma, Viqar Rasool, Shabir Ahmed among others.