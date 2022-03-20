Political parties creating divide among people: Azad

Kashmiri Pandits’ migration from the Valley has come into a sharp focus again following the screening of “The Kashmir Files.”

Asserting that secularism was the strength of the Indian nation, Azad stated that the political parties, however, would thrive by creating differences among people on different grounds.

“Who could be the best example of secularism other than the father of nation Mahatma Gandhi? To me he is an epitome of real secularism. He was a devout Hindu as well as secularist. When I say political parties create differences, it means no party is an exception. All political parties 24X7 indulge in creating a divide among people on the basis of religion, region, caste and creed. On this account, I cannot forgive even my own party. But this is the responsibility of members of the civil society that they should not allow these differences to seep in. Unity in diversity is our strength. All communities have to remain together. If some wrong has been committed, it has to be undone. Justice needs to be delivered to the victims, however, irrespective of their caste, creed or religion,” former Chief Minister said.