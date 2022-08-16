Politicians condemn attack

In his message, Omar said, “Terribly sad news from south Kashmir today. A dastardly attack has left a trail of death and suffering. I condemn the attack in Shopian unequivocally in which Sunil Kumar was killed and Pinto Kumar injured. My condolences to the family,” he said.

Senior NC leaders Ali Muhammad Sagar, Mustafa Kamal, Nasir Aslam Wani, and others also condemned the attack unequivocally and demanded the administration to immediately provide security to all the vulnerable Kashmiri Pandit members residing in Kashmir.

The NC functionaries also prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

A statement of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) issued here said that former chief minister and PDP President Mehbooba Mufti condemned the attack saying, “Terribly sorry to hear about the targeted killing in Shopian. Condolences to the deceased family. The Government of India (GoI) continues to behave like an ostrich with its head buried deep under the sand. Every resident of J&K has become cannon fodder in Delhi’s quest for ‘manufactured normalcy.’”

Former minister and Apni Party President Altaf Bukhari expressed shock and grief over the attack in which a local Kashmiri Pandit was killed and his brother injured in Shopian.

A statement of the Apni Party issued here quoted Bukhari as saying, “I am shocked over the terror attack. Such brutal acts of violence cannot be acceptable to anyone. Our heads must roll in shame seeing these inhuman acts occurring here. My heart goes out to the parents and other relatives of the deceased. One can imagine the pain and agony that the victim’s family must be going through at this time. May Allah give them patience and strength to bear the pain of this irreparable loss.”

Bukhari urged the security agencies to nab the killers and bring them to justice and urged everyone to raise their voice against the killers of innocent people.