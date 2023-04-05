Politicians don't enjoy higher immunity: SC

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday declined to entertain a petition jointly filed by 14 political parties, including the Congress, Trinamool Congress, the AAP, the NCP, the Shiv Sena-UBT, alleging misuse of investigative agencies in arresting opposition leaders, and sought guidelines on arrest.

A bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and comprising Justice J B Pardiwala observed that political leaders do not enjoy immunity higher than a common citizen and they are absolutely on the same footing as common citizens, as it questioned how could there can be no arrest unless the triple test is satisfied?

The political parties sought a fresh set of guidelines governing the arrest and remand.

Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, representing the political parties, tried very hard to convince the court to change its mind and lay down guidelines of arrest of the leaders of opposition parties.