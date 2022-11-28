Politicians should not hurl abuses at one another: Altaf Bukhari

Srinagar: Apni Party President Altaf Bukhari Monday said that politicains should not hurl abuses at one another.
Talking to media persons, Bukhari while reacting to the war of words between Apni Party senior leader Junaid Azim Mattu and Youth National Conference Provisional President Salman Ali Sagar said that he taken note of the fight in the Srinagar Municipal Corporation where the mayor was using foul language and another person was using foul language against him.
“If you ask me, I, Altaf Bukhari, don't like hurling abuse in politics,” he said. “In politics we have to give direction to the people. What type of direction can we give using foul language and hurling abuses? This is extremely wrong.”
Bukhari said that he had talked to Mattu and told him that this did not behoove him as a mayor.
“I told him that we can’t bring families into what someone did. We can’t use foul language and abuse. There are various ways to deal with the rivals but hurling abuses and using foul language is not any of these ways. The mayor is a youngster. His blood also boils when he is given a tough time. I told him to stop these personal attacks and let the law enforcing agencies look into who has done wrong. We do politics, not our families.”
Bukhari said that the politicians have to indulge in dignified politics.
“My party or any other party, we all have to present ourselves in a dignified manner before the people,” he said.