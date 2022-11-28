Politicians should not hurl abuses at one another: Altaf Bukhari

Srinagar: Apni Party President Altaf Bukhari Monday said that politicains should not hurl abuses at one another.

Talking to media persons, Bukhari while reacting to the war of words between Apni Party senior leader Junaid Azim Mattu and Youth National Conference Provisional President Salman Ali Sagar said that he taken note of the fight in the Srinagar Municipal Corporation where the mayor was using foul language and another person was using foul language against him.

“If you ask me, I, Altaf Bukhari, don't like hurling abuse in politics,” he said. “In politics we have to give direction to the people. What type of direction can we give using foul language and hurling abuses? This is extremely wrong.”