Politicians welcome; legal experts say will have constitutional implications

Srinagar: After the Supreme Court asked the Centre on Tuesday whether there was a timeframe as to when statehood would be restored to J&K, top sources told IANS that the Centre would soon announce statehood for Jammu and Kashmir.

During Tuesday’s hearing on Article 370 in the apex court, Chief Justice of India, D.Y. Chandrachud asked the Government of India whether there was a timeframe as to when J&K would get back its statehood.

Faced with the query of the CJI, the Centre is expected to soon make an important announcement regarding the restoration of statehood to J&K, top sources told IANS.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah had told Parliament that statehood would be restored to J&K once normalcy returns to the UT.

The most important political consequence of restoration of statehood to J&K would be that there would exist no reason to further delay holding the Legislative Assembly elections.

“Once they meet their own condition of restoring statehood after the return of normalcy, there would be no reason to delay the legislative assembly in J&K so that power is transferred to the elected representatives of the people,” said a senior leader of the regional National Conference (NC) while adding that a formal reaction would soon be given by NC president, Dr. Farooq Abdullah.