Polling on Drugmulla DDC seat today

Kupwara: The Drugmulla DDC seat which witnessed massive polling campaign during the past several days is all set to go for re-polling on Monday.

Earlier, the State Election Commission (SEC) had declared the polls of two District Development Council (DDC) seats including Drugmulla and Hajin (A) as “null and void” after two women from PoK contested the elections.

The SEC has also cancelled the candidature of the two women, Soomia Sadaf and Shazia Aslam. Spanning across 30 Panchayats, a total of 32,000 voters would decide the fate of 10 candidates contesting elections on the Drugmulla seat.

The voting would begin at 7 am and last up to 2 pm. However, the counting of votes would be done after two days.

District administration Kupwara has put in place all necessary arrangements for the smooth conduct of polling in Drugmulla DDC constituency.