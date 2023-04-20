Poonch attack | Azad expresses grief

Srinagar: Former chief minister and Chairman Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) Ghulam Nabi Azad expressed condolences to the bereaved families of the five Army personnel killed in Poonch on Thursday.

In a statement issued here, Azad said, “I am deeply pained to learn about the loss of lives of our brave Army personnel in Poonch. My express my deepest condolences to the bereaved families. Their selfless service to the nation will always be remembered. I pray for early recovery of the injured," Azad said.