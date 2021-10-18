Front Page

Poonch highway remains closed

Army personnel near the site of an encounter between at the Bhatadorin area, in Poonch on Friday, 15 Oct 2021.ANI
Javed Iqbal

Mendhar: For the fifth straight day, the National Highway 144-A continued to remain closed between Bhimber Gali (BG) and Jarran Wali on Monday.

The closure affected vehicular traffic to Surankote and Poonch district headquarters.

The highway was closed at around 7 pm on Thursday evening after an encounter broke out between security forces and militants in Bhata Dhurian village area in Mendhar sub division of Poonch.

Traffic towards Surankote and Poonch was diverted through Mendhar link road. However, the people were facing immense hardships due to it as the condition of the alternate road was dilapidated.

