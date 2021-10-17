Front Page

Poonch highway stretch remains closed

Army personnel near the site of an encounter between at the Bhatadorin area, in Poonch on Friday, 15 Oct 2021.ANI
Javed Iqbal

Mendhar: The National Highway 144-A ,connecting Poonch district headquarter with Rajouri and Jammu continued to remain closed between Bhimber Gali and Jarran Wali Gali for the fourth straight day on Sunday.

The highway stretch between Bhimber Gali (BG) to Jarran Wali Gali was closed on Thursday evening after an encounter broke out between militants and forces in Bhata Dhurian village along the highway.

“The highway is closed between BG chowk and Jarran Wali Gali and the traffic was diverted through BG Mendhar road,” said officials.

They said that movement of all kinds of vehicles was being regulated in a proper manner

