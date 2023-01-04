Poonch remains shut against Rajouri killings

Rajouri: Poonch town Wednesday observed peaceful bandh in protest against civilian killings in Rajouri terror attack while Mendhar and Surankote towns would remain shut on Thursday.

In Poonch, Sanatan Dharam Sabha gave the call for bandh which was supported by different trade organizations and other socio-political bodies, including Muslim organisations.

Responding to the shutdown call, all business establishments in Poonch town remained shut today and the traffic on roads was also thin.

People at multiple places also held protest demonstrations against the terror attack. Condemning the incident, they termed “gruesome murder of innocent civilians as an attack on humanity.”