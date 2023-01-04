Poonch remains shut against Rajouri killings

Rajouri: Poonch town Wednesday observed peaceful bandh in protest against civilian killings in Rajouri terror attack while Mendhar and Surankote towns would remain shut on Thursday.
In Poonch, Sanatan Dharam Sabha gave the call for bandh which was supported by different trade organizations and other socio-political bodies, including Muslim organisations.
Responding to the shutdown call, all business establishments in Poonch town remained shut today and the traffic on roads was also thin.
People at multiple places also held protest demonstrations against the terror attack. Condemning the incident, they termed “gruesome murder of innocent civilians as an attack on humanity.”
Meanwhile, the members of the civil society of Mendhar as well as Surankote towns of Poonch have also given a shutdown call for Thursday.
The traders have been asked to keep their business establishments shut.
Earlier in the day, in Mendhar, people from all walks of life assembled at Yadgar Chowk and held a meeting expressing deep condolences to the families of victims of the terror attack in Dangri village of Rajouri.
They also decided to observe a 'shutdown' in Mendhar town on Thursday in protest against the terror act.
Similarly, trade bodies of Surankote town along with Sanatan Dharam Sabha Surankote, Bar Association Surankote, and Islamic organisations announced to observe “Surankote (town) shutdown” till 12 noon on Thursday.