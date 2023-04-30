Poonch terror attack | 1 person detained

Jammu: A person from Jammu was detained on Sunday on suspicion of having links with the Poonch terror attack, a Police official said.

“A Special Operation Group (SOG) team of Poonch and Police in Jammu apprehended a person from Jammu in connection with the Poonch terror attack. He is from district Poonch,” the Police official said.

He said that as the person had been detained on suspicion, Police was not ready to disclose anything as yet. The Police official said that he had been detained as his name had surfaced during interrogation of the already detained suspected persons from Poonch.