Poonch woman dies in VDC weapon gunfire

Poonch: A woman from Upper Marrah village of Poonchs' Surankote sub division died on Thursday evening after receiving gun shot while her husband has been detained by the Police so far and a Village Defence Committee (VDC) rifle has been seized.
The deceased have been identified as Rubina Koser wife of Nisar Hussain of Upper Marrah village.
Police said that an incident of gunfire took place in the house of deceased in which Rubina got injured and died.
It said that the husband of the deceased had been detained for questioning and in preliminary investigation it had come to fore that the incident happened due to accidental fire from VDC weapon of the detained man.