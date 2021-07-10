Poor facilities keep tourists away from Kokernag, Daksum, Sinthan Top

Anantnag: The inadequate eco-friendly infrastructure is keeping tourists away from the most scenic attractions in south Kashmir's Anantnag district.

Kokernag, the heart of Brengi valley and known for freshwater springs, virgin forests and Brengi stream, a major tributary of the Jhelum, used to attract large number of tourists pre-1990s. However, it has now turned into a desolate place.

The botanical garden and Asia’s largest trout fish farm remain the major attractions in Kokernag. Connected from one side to Achabal and from the other to Daksum, the Sinthan Top was bought under Kokernag Development Authority (KDA) in 2005-06. However, so far the only infrastructure in place at Kokernag is a few odd JKTDC and tourist huts, one fishery hut and some low budgeted rooms of KDA currently occupied by village heads.