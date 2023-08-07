Poor will get relief in power bills: LG Sinha

Kulgam: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Monday said that the poor would get a relief in their power bills but consumers with ample resources would have to pay the due tariff.

“The government will take care of the poor man who can’t afford to pay power bills but those who have palatial houses, iPhones and 5G internet service and other sophisticated gadgets have to pay power tariff as per their usage. No excuses will be entertained,” the LG said addressing a gathering at Mini Secretariat in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district.

The installation of smart meters in urban and semi-urban areas in Kashmir has evoked protests – mainly in downtown localities of Srinagar with people demanding relaxation and fixing an amount affordable to them.

The LG said that in the last 70 years 3400 MW power was generated in J&K and in the next few years, the government had set a target of 3400 MWs more.

“Let me assure you the area which is fully metered won't witness a power disruption for even a minute,” he said.