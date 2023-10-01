Portrait of Persistence | Showkat’s artistic crusade to safeguard Pashmina's beauty against machine onslaught

Srinagar: In a dimly lit room in Batwina, Ganderbal, Showkat Ahmad Lone, an artisan with 20 years of experience in crafting Pashmina shawls, is waging a solitary battle to preserve the exquisite beauty of Pashmina through his unique portrait designs.

Lone’s story is one of resilience, patience, and dedication to his craft, as he strives to keep the traditional art form alive in the face of daunting challenges posed by machine-made shawls flooding the market.

Lone, while reflecting on his journey, expresses the difficulties he and fellow artisans face in making ends meet.

He says that the influx of machine-made shawls into the market has severely impacted their craft.

“On average, a shawl weaver earns a meager Rs 400 to 500, which is insufficient to meet basic family expenses. As a result, the younger generation is shying away from pursuing this traditional craft, raising concerns that Kashmir might lose its Pashmina artisans shortly,” says Lone who was awarded by the J&K government for his work.