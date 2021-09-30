Positivity rate in UT below national average

In J&K, only three districts have above 1 percent positivity rate namely Kulgam, Doda and Anantnag.

As per the official figures, Kulgam reported positivity rate of 2.17 percent followed by Anantnag 1.93 percent, Doda 1.19 percent. Remaining 17 districts have less than 1 percent Covid positivity rate.

Srinagar district which is reporting highest number of Covid infection caseload in J&K has a positivity rate 0.83 percent. Poonch 0.68 percent, Reasi 0.47 percent, Rajouri 0.42 percent, Bandipora 0.40 percent, Ganderbal 0.37 percent, , Budgam 0.34 percent, Kishtwar 0.30 percent, Shopian 0.26 percent, Kupwara 0.23 percent, Kathua 0.21 percent, Udhampur 0.19 percent, Jammu 0.18 percent, Baramulla 0.14 percent, Ramban 0.14 percent, Samba 0.11 percent.

As per the official figures, the weekly positivity rate in India was 1.74 percent which remained less than 3% for the last 97 days now. The Daily Positivity rate reported to be 1.56 percent. The daily Positivity rate has remained below 3 percent for the last 31 days and below 5 percent for 114 consecutive days now.

A senior health department official said that it is a good sign that from the last couple of weeks J&K is reporting a positivity rate below 1 percent. " High positivity rate means higher spread of infection in the community. Keep this parameter in mind, the situation in J&K is far better than other places which means we have been able to control the spread of infection post lifting of lockdown. But at the same time we should not lower our guard and follow Covid appropriate behavior in letter and spirit."

As per the official figures, the number of active positive cases in J&K are 1388 of which majority are active cases are in Kashmir division i.e. 1089 and 299 in Jammu division.