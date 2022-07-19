Positivity rate up to 5.94% in Jammu

Jammu: Jammu district recorded a spike of 137 infected cases on Tuesday as the single day positivity rate went up to 5.94 percent in the district. Jammu district also recorded the highest number of positive cases of 137.

Including positive cases of Jammu district, the region has recorded 187 infected cases i.e., 20 positive cases from Udhampur, 3 from Rajouri, 2 from Doda, 9 from Kathua, 14 from Samba and two from Kishtwar district, the official figures disclose.

Amid the spike in the positive cases, the health department has claimed that Jammu region has 801 active positive cases in comparison to Kashmir where the active positive cases were 601.