Positivity rate up to 5.94% in Jammu

Jammu: Jammu district recorded a spike of 137 infected cases on Tuesday as the single day positivity rate went up to 5.94 percent in the district. Jammu district also recorded the highest number of positive cases of 137.
Including positive cases of Jammu district, the region has recorded 187 infected cases i.e., 20 positive cases from Udhampur, 3 from Rajouri, 2 from Doda, 9 from Kathua, 14 from Samba and two from Kishtwar district, the official figures disclose.
Amid the spike in the positive cases, the health department has claimed that Jammu region has 801 active positive cases in comparison to Kashmir where the active positive cases were 601.
Despite a spike in positive cases, the official said, "The admission of positive cases is comparatively less than the infected persons because most of the cases are being treated at home isolation."
The positivity rate of Jammu has gone up to 5.94 percent with 137 infected cases out of 2306 samples i.e., 1951 Rapid Antigen Tests and 355 RT-PCR samples which were collected from different places in the district, as per the officials.
1464 samples were taken in Ramban district, 830 samples from Reasi and 200 samples from Poonch district, but none was tested covid infected, the official said quoting the figures.
In increased positivity rate, Jammu district is followed by Kathua district as it recorded 2.60 percent positivity, Samba with 2.51 percent positivity and Rajouri with just 1.02 percent positivity rate.
In Kathua, 346 samples were collected of which 9 were tested positive, 557 samples were collected and 14 were tested positive. As positive cases have gone up, the officials told Greater Kashmir the civil administration is all set to issue advisory making the wearing of face masks mandatory in public places, offices and schools. “In schools, we have already issued instructions and the face masks have been made mandatory for the children and the teachers and other staff members,” the official said. The official said that the Divisional Commissioner Jammu is likely to hold a review meeting tomorrow with regard to covid19 spread and measures to prevent its spread.
So far, GMC Jammu has admitted 7 infected cases and 3 pregnant women who have been operated on were tested positive in MCH Gandhi Nagar.
“The positive cases are surfacing as we have made mandatory sampling of patients who come to the emergency of GMC Jammu hospital or who have even mild symptoms,” said the officials.
The officials said that three positive cases have been reported from Jewel Chowk, one from Shalamar Chowk, one from Home Department, two from Government MAC Muthi, and 15 cases reported from Government Gandhi Nagar Hospital in Rapid antigen Testing (RAT) in Jammu district.