Post Art 370 abrogation, J&K has witnessed decline in attacks, improvement in situation: MHA

Srinagar: Ministry Home Affairs on Wednesday informed that Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir is recording decline in attacks and since nullification of Article 370 128 security forces personnel and 118 civilians were killed.

This was stated by Minister of State in the Ministry of Home Affairs, Nityanand Rai in a written reply to a question of Congress leader, Digvijay Singh.

Singh had sought details about the number of civilians, pilgrims and security forces personnel killed by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir from August 5, 2019 to till date, and out of them how many were Hindus and Kashmiri Pandits.