Post Art 370 abrogation, J&K has witnessed decline in attacks, improvement in situation: MHA

Srinagar: Ministry Home Affairs on Wednesday informed that Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir is recording decline in attacks and since nullification of Article 370 128 security forces personnel and 118 civilians were killed.
This was stated by Minister of State in the Ministry of Home Affairs, Nityanand Rai in a written reply to a question of Congress leader, Digvijay Singh.
Singh had sought details about the number of civilians, pilgrims and security forces personnel killed by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir from August 5, 2019 to till date, and out of them how many were Hindus and Kashmiri Pandits.
“There has been a substantial decline in (militant) attacks from 417 in 2018 to 229 in 2021,”Rai said. He said that from 5 August 2019 till 9 July, 2022, 128 security force personnel and 118 civilians have been killed by (terrorists) in Jammu and Kashmir.
Rai said out of 118 civilians killed, five were Kashmiri Pandits and 16 belonged to other Hindu/Sikh communities. He said that no Pilgrim has been killed during this period.
He informed that the Government has a policy of zero tolerance against terrorism and the security situation has improved significantly in Jammu and Kashmir.
Minister of State for MHA informed that under the Prime Minister’s Development Package (PMDP), 5502 Kashmiri Pandits have been provided Government jobs in different departments of Govt. of Jammu and Kashmir in the valley. Further, he said, as per the records, no Kashmiri Pandit has “reportedly” migrated from the valley during the period.