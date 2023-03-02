Post Art-370 changes important for Kashmir children, youth of nation: Amit Shah

New Delhi: Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah Thursday stated that the changes taking place in Kashmir post Article 370 abrogation were important not only for the children there but also for the entire youth of the country.

He reiterated that after the removal of Article 370 and 35A from Kashmir, for the first time democracy reached the grassroots level there. He said that due to the changes brought under the leadership of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the youth of Kashmir, with books and laptops in their hands, had a new thinking for Start-Ups and potential to challenge the youth of the world.

The Union Home Minister was addressing the Kashmir Mahotsav, organized by the Indian Institute of Sustainability Gujarat University, through video conferencing.

He said that the entire nation was happy with these changes brought by the Prime Minister in the last 9 years. Several dignitaries including Union Minister of State in PMO Jitendra Singh were also present on the occasion.

In his address, the Union Home Minister also called upon the youth to take forward the start-up movement in Kashmir as well.