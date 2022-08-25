‘Post August 2019, J&K’s MSMEs export recorded 54% growth; importer-exporter registration went up by 173%’

New Delhi: Inaugurating the 8th India International MSME Start-up Expo and Summit in New Delhi, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Thursday said that the Jammu and Kashmir government was focusing to rejuvenate the traditional Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that speaking at the expo the LG said that the J&K government’s focus was to rejuvenate traditional MSMEs with greater access to credit and market linkage to ensure a higher growth trajectory for MSMEs.

The expo provides a much-needed platform for SMEs, startups, trade, industry, and service providers to explore new opportunities, and buyers-sellers meet and knowledge sharing about various schemes of the J&K government and Centre.

Expressing gratitude toward Prime Minister Narendra Modi for bringing a revolution in the MSME sector, the LG said that in the last 8 years, the MSME sector had undergone a rapid change.

“New strength, resilience and global competitiveness of MSMEs will make India a preferred destination for manufacturing for the world,” he said.