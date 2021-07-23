Post COVID19 complications| University of Texas to support IMHANS for services, research

Srinagar: The University of Texas Health Sciences Center has agreed to extend its support to Institute of Mental Health and Neuro-Sciences GMC Srinagar in order to have a collaborative and multi-disciplinary intervention and expertise for people suffering Post-COVID complications.

The University is the leader of the International Consortium that is being supported by the Alzheimer's Association and with strong technical support from the World Health Organization.

In a letter, the University has said that up to a third of patients with confirmed SARS-CoV2 infection suffer symptoms suggestive of neurotropism by the virus often leading to serious complications and significant disability.

The work that the University will be doing with IMHANS will be longitudinal assessment of individuals to determine the prevalence of later neuropsychiatric sequelae, a condition which is the consequence of a previous disease or injury, and consequent disability in the COVID19 survivors.