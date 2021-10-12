Post migrant employees in secure zones: Div Com to DCs, SSPs

Srinagar: After a spate of killings of civilians from minority communities, the divisional administration of Kashmir has directed the head of departments to post migrant employees in “safe and secure zones in Kashmir region.”

In this regard, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Pandurang Pole has issued directions to all Deputy Commissioners (DCs) of Kashmir division and Senior Superintendents of Police (SSPs) to preferably post migrant employees in safe zones.

“Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, impressed upon the officers to preferably post these migrant employees in safe and secure zones instead of far flung and vulnerable areas for the time being,” read a note of the minutes of the meeting chaired by Divisional Commissioner.

A senior official, who was part of the meeting, informed Greater Kashmir that the administration had taken slew of measures to instil confidence among migrant employees and these steps also included scaling-up security.