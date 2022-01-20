Postings of IAS, IPS officers in J&K, Ladakh to be considered as ‘hard areas’

New Delhi: IAS and IPS officers, belonging to AGMUT cadre, and serving in Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh will henceforth be considered as "hard areas" postings.

According to an official communication, a decision has been taken by the central government in this effect and the guidelines for the transfer and posting of IAS, IPS officers of the Joint Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Mizoram Union Territory (AGMUT) cadre-2016 has been modified in this effect.