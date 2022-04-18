Posts of Chairman, members J&K BOPEE | Govt extends last date; invites applications again

Jammu: The government on Monday, while extending the last date, again “invited applications from the citizens of India for the positions of Chairman and members in the Jammu and Kashmir Board of Professional Entrance Examinations (BOPEE).”
The cut off date has been fixed as May 10, 2022.
Inviting applications “on prescribed proforma yet again,” however, it has been cautioned that the applications received after cut off date will not be entertained.
The applications on prescribed pro-forma were invited for filling up the positions of Chairman and members in the Jammu and Kashmir BOPEE vide advertisement notification issued under endorsement No GAD-SERVOGENL/7/2021 dated February 19, 2022. The last date for filing of the applications, complete in all respects, by the eligible candidates was fixed on March 17, 2022.
“However, an appreciable number of candidates could not apply for these posts within the fixed timelines. Therefore the applications on prescribed proforma are again invited from the citizens of India, for the positions of Chairman and members in the Jammu and Kashmir Board of Professional Entrance Examinations,” read the notification issued by GAD.
As per notification, the candidates, who have already applied vide notification dated February 19, 2022 for the positions need not apply again and such applications will be considered to have been filed within the prescribed cut off date.
As per notification, the age of the candidate as on January 1, 2022 should not exceed 62 years and will not be subject to any relaxation.
“The appointment of the candidate as Chairman or members shall be made on tenure basis upto a maximum of two years and the candidate shall be eligible for re-appointment for another such term or until he or she attains the age of 65 years, whichever is earlier,” ,” the notification read.
For the position of chairman, the candidate should be an academician or educationist of high repute having served for not less than 25 years or a person who holds or has held the post of a Secretary to Government or equivalent
For a position of a member, the candidate should be “an academician of repute having served in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir for not less than 20 years or a person having served as Special Secretary to the Government or against equivalent post or Professor of a University or College.”