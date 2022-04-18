Posts of Chairman, members J&K BOPEE | Govt extends last date; invites applications again

Jammu: The government on Monday, while extending the last date, again “invited applications from the citizens of India for the positions of Chairman and members in the Jammu and Kashmir Board of Professional Entrance Examinations (BOPEE).”

The cut off date has been fixed as May 10, 2022.

Inviting applications “on prescribed proforma yet again,” however, it has been cautioned that the applications received after cut off date will not be entertained.