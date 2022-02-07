Posts withdrawn will be filled with fresh recruitment, reservation rules: LG Manoj Sinha

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday said that the government would fill nearly 20000 vacancies of different departments within a span of one year.

Talking to Greater Kashmir on the side lines of an event organised by Smart City, Srinagar, the LG revealed that the recently withdrawn Public Service Commission (PSC) and Jammu and Kashmir Service Selection Board (JKSSB) posts would be filled within one year with fresh recruitment and reservation rules.

He says that posts were lying vacant since 2004 and with Ladakh being new UT, the aspirants would have to face the process afresh.