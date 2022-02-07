Posts withdrawn will be filled with fresh recruitment, reservation rules: LG Manoj Sinha

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday said that the government would fill nearly 20000 vacancies of different departments within a span of one year.
Talking to Greater Kashmir on the side lines of an event organised by Smart City, Srinagar, the LG revealed that the recently withdrawn Public Service Commission (PSC) and Jammu and Kashmir Service Selection Board (JKSSB) posts would be filled within one year with fresh recruitment and reservation rules.
He says that posts were lying vacant since 2004 and with Ladakh being new UT, the aspirants would have to face the process afresh.
“We have referred nearly 20000 posts to the JKPSC and JKSSB and it the transparent process of recruiting the candidates will begin soon,” he said, “there are nearly 1500 posts that were recalled and withdrawn recently and I assured that these posts would be will be filled shortly,” he added.
He said within the coming 2 months, nearly 3000 candidates would get job offers with the government departments and modalities have been finalized in this regard.
“I am getting regular feedback on the matters of job scenario in Jammu and Kashmir. I must say that the candidates who were left away with regard to their reservation shall also get the equal chances here,” he said. “Nearly 11000 youngsters have got jobs in the last over one year in Jammu and Kashmir and I am very happy that they went through a transparent process,” he said.
The LG said that “wrong wave” is being created across Jammu and Kashmir by “some minuscule local leaders—who like to create panic when the government takes any initiative.”
“We have issues here. You do good, you get criticised, you do bad, you get criticised. All I wanted to convey to the people that posts would be filled within a span of one year and I have directed the officials and the recruitment agencies to initiate the process on the fast-track basis,” LG Sinha said.
The Union Territory administration led by Lt Governor Manoj Sinha withdrew posts referred to the Public Service Commission (PSC) and Services Selection Board (SSB) before October 31, 2019, for which selections have not been finalised till date. The decision, with far reaching implications, has already invited a lot of criticism from job aspirants awaiting final selection lists for a long time.
According to an official communique of the General Administration Department dated February 3, 2022, “All posts referred to JKPSC/SSB prior to 31.10.2019, for which selections have not been finalised till date, as also the posts in which there are litigations and the cases are pending in court shall be deemed to have been withdrawn with immediate effect".
The decision was earlier taken during the meeting of the Administrative Council on February 2. In the letter, the GAD has also directed all the concerned to implement the directions of the administrative council in letter and spirit under an intimation to the GAD.
Pertinently, several local leaders and opposition parties have univocally questioned the wisdom behind taking this decision at a time when the unemployment rate in J&K.