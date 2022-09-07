Poverty drives unemployed Jammu youth away to other states, work as ‘Palledar’

Jammu: Mohit Kumar, brother of two and son of a widow, who lost her husband in a tragic road mishap in Kathua serves as a loading and unloading worker, popularly known as “Palledar” in Delhi’s Kamla Market with four other youth of his area i.e., Mahanpur, for the survival of his family.

Kumar belongs to a very poor family and is the only earning member. As a young man, he too had aspired for a government job to feed his family.

However, it did not happen and the family faced starvation-like situations with no scope for earning for him or others in their native village.

He passed Class 12 with the Commerce subject and started applying for government jobs in Jammu and Kashmir.

Success, however, eluded him. His last application was for a central government job. Ironically, its result is yet to be declared.