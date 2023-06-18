Power crisis deepens in Kashmir

Srinagar: Unscheduled power outages in Kashmir do not seem to be going away anytime soon as a result of the government's move to purchase less power from outside J&K discoms, which has increased the gap between supply and demand for electricity.

Official sources said, "There is a directive to procure less electricity from outside discoms, resulting in annoying and unannounced power outages."

A senior official of Kashmir Power Development Corporation Limited (KPDCL), who wished to remain anonymous, said, “Right now, our peak demand is around 1450 MWs and we are only able to supply 1200 MWs, which means a deficit of 250 MWs that is forcing us to opt for load shedding."