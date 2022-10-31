Power crisis in Bandipora worsens

“The government is spending a huge amount of money to install smart meters and effective metering infrastructure to ensure every unit of energy consumed by the consumers is billed but it is least bothered about providing a regular power supply,” said Mushtaq Ahmad, a local.

“The government should crack a whip on those resorting to power theft but ensure a regular power supply,” said Ishfaq of Konan village.

Similarly, people from localities including main market, Nowpora, Gamroo, Arin, Lowdara, Papchan, Kaloosa, Muslimabad, Naz Colony, Panzigam, and scores of other areas said that they had to face frequent and unscheduled power cuts.

A few years ago a 50 MVA, 132/35KV power grid was commissioned and people thought the situation of power supply would change but it was never to be.

Meanwhile, local administration on Monday called a meeting of executive officers of the Power Development Department (PDD) with the Deputy Commissioner about the power crisis in the district.