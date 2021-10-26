Power curtailment schedule on cards

“Tentatively as per the schedule devised, the non-metered areas will see a power curtailment of 4 to 5 hours in a day initially, and for metered areas it will be for 2 to 3 hours,” he said. “We are trying our best to minimize power curtailment hours, but people must cooperate with the department,” Dar said, while claiming that “illegal use of power, hooking, theft, etc. continue”.

The Chief Engineer clarified that currently no curtailment schedule is in place. “Some areas are witnessing power cuts during the day, they are done as a precautionary measure as our teams are working on the ground to cut tree branches, repair damaged feeders in order to be better prepared for winter months.” He said that the department has time and again appealed to the people not to resort to illegal use of power “as it forces us to resort to curtailments”.