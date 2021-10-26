Power curtailment schedule on cards

Srinagar: With the onset of winter, the Kashmir Power Development Corporation Limited (KPDCL) has decided to announce power curtailment schedule.
Chief Engineer, KPDCL, Aijaz Ahmad Dar said that the curtailment schedule will be announced on October 27 which will come into force by next month.
“Tentatively as per the schedule devised, the non-metered areas will see a power curtailment of 4 to 5 hours in a day initially, and for metered areas it will be for 2 to 3 hours,” he said. “We are trying our best to minimize power curtailment hours, but people must cooperate with the department,” Dar said, while claiming that “illegal use of power, hooking, theft, etc. continue”.
The Chief Engineer clarified that currently no curtailment schedule is in place. “Some areas are witnessing power cuts during the day, they are done as a precautionary measure as our teams are working on the ground to cut tree branches, repair damaged feeders in order to be better prepared for winter months.” He said that the department has time and again appealed to the people not to resort to illegal use of power “as it forces us to resort to curtailments”.
He said that they are also planning that those feeders which will register no losses will supply power round the clock. Power supply in Jammu and Kashmir recorded an increase of 6.33 percent while the energy consumption too witnessed an increase of 5.4 percent in 2020-21 in comparison to 2019-20, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) revealed earlier.
The KPDCL, it may be mentioned, has increased the power transmission capacity which ensured that the power curtailment in Kashmir this winter was lesser as compared to previous years. As per the officials, the increase in the power transmission capacity was mainly due to commissioning of the Alasteng project.