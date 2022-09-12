Power Deptt formalises amnesty for domestic consumers

Srinagar: After receiving the Administrative Council’s (AC) consent, the Power Department formally issued an order declaring a waiver of the interest that had accrued on domestic electricity bills due to non-payments for J&K residents.

More than 5.50 lakh domestic consumers would benefit from the decision by having an amount of Rs 937.34 crore that had accumulated as a surcharge or interest due to late payments waived.

The government’s decision has been praised widely since for the past two years COVID caused J&K's economy to suffer leading to electricity customers not paying bills on time.