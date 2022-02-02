Power DISCOMs, JKTPO strengthened

Jammu: The Administrative Council (AC) which met here under the chairmanship of the Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, approved the strengthening of Corporations under the administrative control of the Power Development Department by creating various posts in view of the unbundling of the Department.
Farooq Khan and Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Advisors to the Lieutenant Governor, Dr. Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary, J&K and Nitishwar Kumar, Principal Secretary to the Lieutenant Governor attended the meeting.
AC sanctioned the creation of 64 posts at various levels in the J&K Power Transmission Corporation Ltd. (9), J&K Power Corporation Ltd. (16), Kashmir Power Distribution Corporation Ltd. (18), and Jammu Power Distribution Corporation Ltd. (21).
These newly created posts include Managing Directors, Executive Directors, Law Officers, Administrative Officers, Secretaries, Account Officers, Public Relations Officers, etc.
Further, the Power Development Department was directed to notify respective Recruitment Rules at the earliest to speed up recruitment against the new posts.
Additionally, the Administrative Council also approved the creation of 09 posts under different categories in the J&K Trade Promotion Organization (JKTPO), Department of Industries and Commerce.
These posts include Managing Director, Financial Advisor/CAO, General Manager (GM) Operations and Administration, Manager (Branding & Marketing/ Exports), Company Secretary, Assistant Manager (Branding & Marketing), Assistant Manager (Exports), Accountant, and Personal Assistant.
The Jammu & Kashmir Trade Promotion Organization is the nodal agency for investment promotion in the Union territory by engaging with various national and international stakeholders and serves as the reference point of the J&K administration.
The newly created posts will serve the manpower need of the organization to efficiently address investment-related issues towards boosting industry-led employment generation in Jammu and Kashmir.