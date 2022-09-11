Power outstanding dues touch Rs 14,164 crore

Srinagar: Power liabilities on account of power purchased from outside utilities have reached a staggering Rs 14,164 crore due to mismatches in power purchases and revenue collection that are depleting J&K's exchequer.

Greater Kashmir was informed by a top Power Department official that J&K's outstanding electricity debt has reached Rs 14,164 crore and that the government is having trouble paying it off because of a revenue shortfall resulting from power purchases and revenue collection.

“J&K purchases power for an average of Rs 7500 crore per year from the central government’s power generation companies including National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC), National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC), and other companies such as J&K Power Development Corporation Limited (JKPDCL), Aravali Power Company Pvt Ltd, NPCIL-Tarapur Atomic Power Station, NPCIL-Kakrapar Atomic Power Station, and Khari Hydro Power Project Pvt Ltd (IPP) while the government only receives a pitiful Rs 3200 crore in annual power tariff payments from citizens and businesses. It means annual power purchase losses of a record Rs 4300 crore. The government is paying 12 percent to 18 percent interest on the liabilities owed on account of power purchases, which has grown over time to Rs 14164 crore,” the official said. “It is primarily caused by substantial AT&C losses and power thefts, which are depleting the government coffers while also denying legitimate customers access to the 24-hour power supply that the government sometimes promises.”