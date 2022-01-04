Power supply restored across Kashmir: KPDCL

Srinagar: Kashmir Power Development Corporation Limited (KPDCL) has restored over 95 per cent of the power supply in Kashmir since Tuesday Morning after rectifying faults in the distribution network, officials said Tuesday.
As per the officials of KPDCL, 127, 11 KV feeders were under fault out of 1031 feeders at 9 am after snowfall in the upper reaches of the Kashmir region which had resulted in a power outage at various places. The load has plummeted to 1359 MW against the normal load of 1550-1600 MW.
Chief Engineer KPDCL, Aijaz Ahmad Dar said that over 95 per cent of the electricity has been restored across the Kashmir division.
Giving details, Chief Engineer said by Tuesday evening 11 kV feeder outages have been reduced to 20 from 127 in the morning with the load served increased to 1565 MW (1550 - 1600 MW is served during normal days).
"The field staff of the distribution wing are on job and engaging in fault restoration. Due to the continuous effort of field staff in addition to swift restoration teams, most of the faults were cleared by 12 noon with load served increased to 1494 MW. As many as 56 feeders were under fault, the majority of them from north Kashmir, where the intensity of snowfall was higher than other parts.”
"Power supply position was normal in the evening hours," he said, adding that the KPDCL is on the job as there is a prediction for further snowfall.
"We are trying our best to ensure that faults are repaired within the shortest possible time," he said adding that to limit or avoid outages and have better reliability, planned preventive maintenance of all the assets like receiving stations and lines stands completed as per schedules.
"Swift Restoration Teams (SRT) for prompt clearance of faults / Control rooms Dedicated Teams / Gangs / Control Rooms at District / Divisional levels have been kept ready with tools and vehicles for prompt restoration of power supplies in an event of power failure due to weather vagaries."