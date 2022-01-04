Power supply restored across Kashmir: KPDCL

Srinagar: Kashmir Power Development Corporation Limited (KPDCL) has restored over 95 per cent of the power supply in Kashmir since Tuesday Morning after rectifying faults in the distribution network, officials said Tuesday.

As per the officials of KPDCL, 127, 11 KV feeders were under fault out of 1031 feeders at 9 am after snowfall in the upper reaches of the Kashmir region which had resulted in a power outage at various places. The load has plummeted to 1359 MW against the normal load of 1550-1600 MW.

Chief Engineer KPDCL, Aijaz Ahmad Dar said that over 95 per cent of the electricity has been restored across the Kashmir division.