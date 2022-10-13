POWER TARIFF REVISED | Small-time farmers, shopkeepers, common households, industry competitiveness get prime importance: JERC

In the agricultural sector, the charges have been rationalised at Rs 0.80 per unit for connections up to 10 HP, Rs 1 per unit for connections from 10 to 20 HP, and Rs 5.25 per unit for larger connections beyond 20 HP.

The fixed charges have been rationalised at Rs 30 per HP per month for all connections.

The rate structure has only been simplified as the increase in the agriculture category has been minimal.

In the LT Industry category, applicable to connections below 100 kW, the charges have been rationalised to Rs 3.65 per kVAh, and a fixed charge of Rs 60 per kVA, an overall increase of about 11 percent in 5 years.

There would be a special category called LTIS-II for connections less than 15 HP given to certain small industries eligible for the concession as per government notification.

For this category, the fixed charges would be Rs 30 per kVA per month.

In the HT Industry category, the charges would be Rs 3.60, Rs 3.50, and Rs 3.44 per kVAh for 11 kV, 33kV, and 66 kV connections, and the fixed charges would be Rs 175 per kVA per month for all connections.

The increase is about 22 percent in 5 years, less than the inflation increase of 24 percent and still significantly less than any other state in the country to incentivise industrial investments.

In the HT Power Intensive Industry category, the charges would be Rs 4.35, Rs 4.30, and Rs 4.23 per kVAh for 11 kV, 33kV, and 66 kV connections, and the fixed charges would be Rs 225 per kVA per month for all connections and the increase is about 21 percent in 5 years.

In the bulk consumer category, the charges would be Rs 4.90 and Rs 4.85 per kVAh for 11 kV and 33kV connections.

The fixed charges would be Rs 225 per kVA per month for all connections and the increase is about 23 percent in 5 years.

For supply to the government sector establishments, the rates would be Rs 6.90 per kVAh and the fixed charge of Rs 40 per kVA per month for all central and state government departments.

The rates would be Rs 7.50 per unit and the fixed charge of Rs 60 per kW per month for pubic street lighting, or Rs 3500 per kW per month on a flat rate.

The rates would be Rs 7.50 per unit and the fixed charge of Rs 60 per kW per month for LT public water works.

The rates would be Rs 7.10 and Rs 7 per kVAh for 11 kV and 33kV connections and the fixed charge of Rs 250 per kVA per month for HT public water works.

The average increase in these rates has been around 25 percent at par with the rate of inflation over the past 5 years.

The average rate of power purchase for J&K is Rs 4.54 per unit and the Aggregate Technical and Commercial Loss for the FY 2021-22 stands at 46 percent for the Jammu division and 60 percent for the Kashmir region against the prescribed ceiling of 20 percent.

Infrastructural improvements and technological interventions such as smart metering and a revised yet simplified tariff schedule were keys to improving the financial health of distribution companies.