POWERING GROWTH? Announced 26 years ago, 93-MW New Ganderbal Hydropower Project non-starter

Ganderbal: Announced in 1996, the work on the much-awaited 93-MW New Ganderbal Hydropower Project is in limbo as the authorities have failed to start the construction work of the power project.

Coming up on River Sindh, the New Ganderbal Hydropower Project was estimated to be completed at a cost of over Rs 800 crore.

The project was conceived as a run-of-the-river scheme on Sindh Nallah with three units of 31-MW each.

Official sources said that in 2014, a two-stage bidding process was adopted for the selection of the Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) contractor for the project in which Hindustan Construction Company (HCC) emerged as the successful bidder with a negotiated cost of Rs 819.18 crore.

However, for a variety of reasons HCC failed to implement the project till 2017.