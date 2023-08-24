Pragyan rover rolls out | India took a walk on the moon: ISRO

New Delhi: The moon rover of India’s Chandrayaan-3 on Thursday morning rolled out from the spacecraft to begin its exploration of the uncharted lunar surface, Isro said on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

The country’s space agency said that the spacecraft made a historic landing on the south pole of the moon last evening, making India the first country to achieve this feat.

"The Ch-3 Rover ramped down from the Lander and India took a walk on the moon. More updates soon," Isro posted on X.

The first picture of the six-wheeled robotic vehicle Pragyan rolling out of Vikram has been shared by Pawan K Goenka, the chairman of Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre, a single-window, independent, nodal agency that functions as an autonomous agency in the Department of Space (DOS).