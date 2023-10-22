Prays for Peace, Prosperity, Progress

Katra: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Sunday paid obeisance at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine (SMVDS) on the auspicious occasion of Maha Ashtami and prayed for peace, prosperity, and progress of Jammu and Kashmir.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the LG launched and dedicated the ‘Live Darshan Facility’ and bi-lingual chatbot on the website of the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB), to the devotees.
He also released a Yatra Guide Book on Mata Vaishno Devi yatra ‘The Bhakti of Shakti’ by Rupa Publications.
The live darshan facility is available at the official website of the shrine board www.maavaishnodevi.org.
This initiative has been taken by the shrine board for the larger facilitation of the devotees.
In addition, to provide authentic information to the yatris, a bi-lingual interactive chatbot ‘Shakti’ has been developed for the official website augmenting the 24x7 toll-free helpline for addressing queries and grievances received from the yatris.
Over 20,000 yatris are being facilitated every month by the call centre.
The chatbot would provide all the relevant information on services and facilities provided by the SMVDSB and provide much-needed help to the yatris to plan their visit.
It also features relaying of video and audio content for yatri awareness and the latest updates at the shrine.
Chief Executive Officer (CE) SMVDSB Anshul Garg briefed the LG on the special arrangements put in place for the devotees during the Navratri.
Padma Shri Prof Vishwa Murti Shastri and senior officers of the shrine board were also present on the occasion.