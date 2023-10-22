Prays for Peace, Prosperity, Progress

Katra: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Sunday paid obeisance at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine (SMVDS) on the auspicious occasion of Maha Ashtami and prayed for peace, prosperity, and progress of Jammu and Kashmir.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the LG launched and dedicated the ‘Live Darshan Facility’ and bi-lingual chatbot on the website of the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB), to the devotees.

He also released a Yatra Guide Book on Mata Vaishno Devi yatra ‘The Bhakti of Shakti’ by Rupa Publications.

The live darshan facility is available at the official website of the shrine board www.maavaishnodevi.org.

This initiative has been taken by the shrine board for the larger facilitation of the devotees.

In addition, to provide authentic information to the yatris, a bi-lingual interactive chatbot ‘Shakti’ has been developed for the official website augmenting the 24x7 toll-free helpline for addressing queries and grievances received from the yatris.