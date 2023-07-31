Precious rainbow trout-rich Panzath springs facing degradation

Anantnag: Panzath, a village located barely few kilometers from Qazigund area of south Kashmir’s Anantnag district boasts of some of the purest and beautiful springs in Kashmir known for rainbow trout.

The village deriving its name from the Kashmiri words Paanch, meaning five, and hath, meaning hundred, was originally said to be home to over 500 small and major springs.

However, the exact number of springs and rivulets remain unknown.

The springs have degraded over the years mainly due to encroachment and pollution, diminishing the precious fish.

“The sewage waste flows into the spring from various sources, causing damage to the aquatic life,” says Gul Muhammad Ganai, a local.