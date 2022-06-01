Preservationists join hands to enhance cultural value of Sopore’s Meeras Mahal

The former Dean North Campus, Kashmir University, Professor Irshad Ahmad while hailing the efforts of Atiqa Bano said that the biggest tribute to the founder of the Meeras Mahal Museum will be to transmit her legacy to the future generation.

While suggesting the organisers to remain connected with different educational institutions, Irshad Ahmad said like in the rest of the country, the students or visitors are encouraged to visit museums, here in Kashmir too we need to inherit the same practice so that our cultural heritage is preserved and immortalised.

“The students as well as visitors should be encouraged to visit such museums so that they are connected with our past. The vibrant communities all across the world tend to foster their cultural heritage by ensuring their future generation is well versed with their past heritage,” he added.

Chairperson Help Foundation, Nighat Shafi, while stressing upon the need to safeguard Kashmiri language not merely by introducing it in educational institutions but by “encouraging it to be spoken at home so that foreign trends which have entered our homes are discouraged.”